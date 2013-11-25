London cyclist deaths: Police patrol hotspot junctions
Hundreds of police officers are patrolling London's streets during rush hours following the deaths of six cyclists over 14 days.
Operation Safeway will see Metropolitan Police officers deployed at key junctions in the city where they will issue fixed penalty notices to people breaking road traffic laws over the next few weeks.
BBC London's transport correspondent Tom Edwards spoke to Supt Robert Refill from the Met Police.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News