Protesters opposing the closure of 10 stations have demonstrated outside the oldest operational fire station in London.
Emotions ran high as protesters gathered outside Clerkenwell fire station, which dates back to the 1870s.
Clerkenwell and nine other stations, were closed earlier in a move by London Fire Brigade to save £28.8m.
BBC London's Karl Mercer spoke to Emily Thornberry, Labour MP for Islington South, James Cleverly, the chair of the London Fire Authority and firefighters Alex Badcock, Christian McClean and Ricky Cooper.
09 Jan 2014
