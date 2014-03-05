Video

Two London research units are to become centres of excellence to help their work in improving treatment for brain tumours.

Queen Mary University of London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS trust are to be recognised for their work.

The cancer kills more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other type.

Widower Gary Wallis describes what information was available on brain tumours at the time of his wife's death while Kevin O'Neill, head of Neurosurgery at Imperial College London Healthcare Trust, discusses the difficulties in treating the cancer.