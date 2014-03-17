Video

Residents in Camden have said they are worried about plans to make Euston station the London hub for the HS2 rail project.

In a report for the government, HS2 chairman Sir David Higgins called for "a more comprehensive development" of the central London station.

BBC London's transport correspondent Tom Edwards spoke to business owner Arsat Baghaty, Labour councillor Sarah Haywood, Robert Latham from the Euston HS2 Area Action Group and Transport Minister Baroness Kramer.