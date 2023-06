This year's circus festival at the Roundhouse in Camden is its most ambitious yet and includes the ancient art of hair-hanging.

Only last month Britain's largest circus school, which is based in Hoxton, was recognised as a centre for excellence by the government.

Josie Bamford, performing arts producer at the Roundhouse, talks about how contemporary circus is gaining in popularity, while Sanja Kosonen from Capilotractees discusses her act.