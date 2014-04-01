The mayor of Tower Hamlets says claims he diverted public grants for electoral gain are driven by racism and Islamophobia.

Monday's Panorama programme said Lutfur Rahman, a Bangladeshi, has more than doubled funding for Bengali and Somali-run charities and cut funding for other organisations.

Mr Rahman categorically denies that this was done in return for support in a forthcoming election.

Project worker Angur Miah, Panorama reporter John Ware and Bethnal Green and Bow MP for Labour, Rushanara Ali, give their reactions to the allegations.