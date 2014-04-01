Tower Hamlets mayor says claims 'driven by racism'
The mayor of Tower Hamlets says claims he diverted public grants for electoral gain are driven by racism and Islamophobia.
Monday's Panorama programme said Lutfur Rahman, a Bangladeshi, has more than doubled funding for Bengali and Somali-run charities and cut funding for other organisations.
Mr Rahman categorically denies that this was done in return for support in a forthcoming election.
Project worker Angur Miah, Panorama reporter John Ware and Bethnal Green and Bow MP for Labour, Rushanara Ali, give their reactions to the allegations.