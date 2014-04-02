Mayor Boris Johnson has been accused of failing to get a grip on the housing crisis in London.

It comes as figures from Nationwide building society show house prices in the city have increased by 18% in the last year - almost double the national average.

At a meeting at City Hall, the mayor was questioned on his housing strategy which aims to build 42,000 homes a year, 17,000 of which will be affordable and 4,500 for social rent.

In his first term as mayor, 57,000 affordable homes were built; so far in his second term, 18,000 have been completed.

Mr Johnson defended his policy; however, London Assembly member Tom Copley for Labour disputed the mayor's record while Green Party member Baroness Jenny Jones said low paid workers were being driven out of London.