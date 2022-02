Residents in a west London borough have complained that new LED street lamps are so bright they are unable to get a good night's sleep.

Hounslow Council started using the lights as part of a multi-million pound scheme to improve the area's roads.

But people say it is "like living on a football pitch".

BBC London's Cordelia Hemming talks to residents Kristina Fearnley and Andy Richards, and Hounslow Council's deputy leader Colin Ellar.