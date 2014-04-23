Video

A mother from Eltham has said her 11-year-old son should be given an "award for bravery" after saving his baby brother from a dog attack.

Jack Mackay, suffered deep bites to his face and arm when he rushed forward to protect his family earlier this month.

The dog has been destroyed; however, Jack's mother Lucy Farlam is calling for changes to the law so all dogs have to wear muzzles in public places.