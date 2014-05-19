Media player
London elections 2014: Health campaigners bid for seats
Having marched on the streets and taken their message to Parliament health campaigners are bidding for seats in the European elections.
The National Health Action Party has eight candidates including comedian and actor Rufus Hound.
Karl Mercer reports.
19 May 2014
