Woman sues NHS trust over cancer misdiagnosis
A 29-year-old woman who is dying from cancer after a London hospital missed abnormalities in a routine smear test is suing them.
Fay Harryman has described the mistakes in her care as appalling and said she would have had a future to look forward to had staff done their job properly.
Lewisham University Hospital accepted liability and have apologised.
BBC reporter Simon Jones spoke to Ms Harryman, Irwin Mitchell solicitor Victoria Walne and Sarah Williams from Cancer Research UK.
20 May 2014
