Queens Park Rangers insist they remain on course to move into a new stadium in north-west London by the end of the decade despite opposition to their plans.

The football club want to build a 40,000-seat stadium at Old Oak Common, but landowner Cargiant, which owns part of the proposed site, say they will block the move.

BBC London's Chris Slegg spoke to QPR's chief operating officer Mark Donnelly and Tony Mendes, the managing director of Cargiant.