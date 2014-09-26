Santosh Benjamin-Muthiah
Beko fridge fire death: Coroner urges safety reform

The death of a father in a house fire caused by a faulty fridge-freezer has led to calls for greater safety over electrical appliances.

Santosh Benjamin-Muthiah saved his two daughters but was overcome by fumes in his home in Wealdstone in 2010.

BBC London's Sarah Harris spoke to Beko UK's Andrew Mullen, family solicitor Jill Patterson and London Fire Brigade's Dave Robinson.

