CCTV still of Arsema Dawit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Arsema Dawit inquest: Police criticised over stab murder

Police have been criticised for failing a teenager who was stabbed more than 60 times by her jealous and controlling ex-boyfriend.

Arsema Dawit, 15, was stabbed 60 times by Thomas Nugusse in Waterloo, central London, in 2008.

Alex Bushill reports for BBC London. Solicitor Manal Fouad read a statement from the family outside the court.

  • 26 Sep 2014