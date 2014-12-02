The garden bridge design
Thomas Heatherwick says garden bridge 'place to linger'

The designer of a garden bridge given planning consent says it will "stitch London together".

Thomas Heatherwick, creator of the London 2012 cauldron, says the £175m footbridge will be "a place to linger, and be".

The move has been criticised for the bridge's cost and location. It still requires approval from the Mayor of London.

