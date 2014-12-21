Media player
Pub offers free Christmas meal to homeless
A pub in north London has been inundated with diners after offering free Christmas dinners to people who are homeless, struggling financially or lonely.
The manager of the William IV pub, Max Kalton, spoke about the response to the pub's offer and Roy Drane explained what it meant to him.
21 Dec 2014
