Man walks with bionic leg brace help

Video

A Londoner has become the first man in Britain to walk with the help of a bionic leg brace.

The C-Brace aims to help people with partial paralysis, spinal injuries, post-stroke and post-polio syndrome.

The carbon fibre brace uses a built-in microprocessor and sensors to allow the knee to control walking.

In this report, David Buchanan from Ottobock, the company that makes the braces; patient John Simpson and orthotist Chris Drake all talk to BBC London's Emma North.