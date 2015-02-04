Media player
Man walks with bionic leg brace help
A Londoner has become the first man in Britain to walk with the help of a bionic leg brace.
The C-Brace aims to help people with partial paralysis, spinal injuries, post-stroke and post-polio syndrome.
The carbon fibre brace uses a built-in microprocessor and sensors to allow the knee to control walking.
In this report, David Buchanan from Ottobock, the company that makes the braces; patient John Simpson and orthotist Chris Drake all talk to BBC London's Emma North.
04 Feb 2015
