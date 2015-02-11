Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson defends his comments about Hillary Clinton
London Mayor Boris Johnson has said his comments that Hillary Clinton looked like a "sadistic mental health nurse" should be taken in a "light-hearted spirit".
He made the comments in an article he wrote in 2007 for The Telegraph.
He is due to meet the senator and former Secretary of State in New York later as part of his US tour to boost London businesses.
11 Feb 2015
