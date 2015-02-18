Media player
Mehmet Hassan 'lured to honey trap murder'
A professional gambler who tried to woo a young woman was unaware he was a "soft target" being lured into a deadly honey trap, a court hears.
The Old Bailey heard phone records which suggested Mehmet Hassan, a father-of-three from Islington, was happy to pay for everything on his date with Leonie Granger.
The 25-year-old and two men deny murder.
The trial continues.
18 Feb 2015
