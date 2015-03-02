Concern over murder rate increase in London
As three people were killed in London over the weekend, concern has been raised over the number of homicides in the city so far in 2015.
On Friday evening, a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death cycling in Islington while a man in his 40s and his four-year-old daughter were found dead at their home in Notting Hill.
The incidents have taken the murder rate to twice what it was a year ago, with 26 homicides this year.
But in this report by BBC London's Caroline Hepker, Stephen Greenhalgh, deputy mayor for policing, insists London is still a safe city.