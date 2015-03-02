As three people were killed in London over the weekend, concern has been raised over the number of homicides in the city so far in 2015.

On Friday evening, a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death cycling in Islington while a man in his 40s and his four-year-old daughter were found dead at their home in Notting Hill.

The incidents have taken the murder rate to twice what it was a year ago, with 26 homicides this year.

But in this report by BBC London's Caroline Hepker, Stephen Greenhalgh, deputy mayor for policing, insists London is still a safe city.