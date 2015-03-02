Concerns have been raised about the safety of patients treated in private hospitals, by consultants and patients' families.

More patients are being referred from the NHS to private clinics to help reduce waiting times and save money. However, some consultants say lack of out of hours care is putting peoples' lives at risk.

BBC London's Emma North spoke to solicitor Anna Vroobel, from Irwin Mitchell, Prof Colin Leys, from the Centre For Health And Public Interest, and consultant vascular surgeon Prof Peter Taylor.