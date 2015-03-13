Media player
Battersea Arts Centre blaze captured from a nearby train
Some 80 firefighters are tackling the blaze at Battersea Arts Centre in south London.
This video was taken from a train window by a BBC cameraman.
The large cloud of black smoke can be seen billowing across Clapham. The fire is believed to have started in the roof of the building, which houses a theatre.
There are no reports of any injuries.
13 Mar 2015
