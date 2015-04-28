Media player
General Election: who will win super-close Hampstead?
Hampstead and Kilburn is a key marginal seat in north London and the closest three-way seat in the country.
Last year Labour's Glenda Jackson won by 42 votes, but this year she is not standing.
A key issue in the area is housing, as many of the borough's wealthier people could be hit by a mansion tax, while others are moving out as they cannot afford to live there.
BBC London's Alice Bhandhukravi talks to the candidates hoping to win the seat.
Click here for a full list of declared candidates for Hampstead and Kilburn and for more information about the constituency.
28 Apr 2015
