Video

Hampstead and Kilburn is a key marginal seat in north London and the closest three-way seat in the country.

Last year Labour's Glenda Jackson won by 42 votes, but this year she is not standing.

A key issue in the area is housing, as many of the borough's wealthier people could be hit by a mansion tax, while others are moving out as they cannot afford to live there.

BBC London's Alice Bhandhukravi talks to the candidates hoping to win the seat.

Click here for a full list of declared candidates for Hampstead and Kilburn and for more information about the constituency.