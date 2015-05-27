Suspects riding motorcycles and mopeds are adopting a new tactic to avoid being arrested, the BBC has learnt.

In an email sent to the BBC in error, the Met Police revealed "rarely chase" suspects fleeing on two wheels because if they fall off they may die.

The Met said it had a "moral duty" to protect the public, including offenders, in response to the email error.

BBC London's Charlotte Franks spoke to boutique owner Dominic Durante, Det Supt Raffaele D'orsi, from the Met Police, and Kristy Robinson, the aunt of Reece Leon Robinson-Webber, 15, from Streatham, who died during a police pursuit with a moped.