The Crystal Sceptre
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Henry V's Crystal Sceptre gift after Agincourt victory

King Henry V's rarely seen Crystal Sceptre is going on public display at the Guildhall in London.

It was given to the city as a sign of his gratitude for funding his forces at the Battle of Agincourt.

Commentary from art historian Dr Michael Hall.

  • 23 Oct 2015