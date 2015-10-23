Media player
Henry V's Crystal Sceptre gift after Agincourt victory
King Henry V's rarely seen Crystal Sceptre is going on public display at the Guildhall in London.
It was given to the city as a sign of his gratitude for funding his forces at the Battle of Agincourt.
Commentary from art historian Dr Michael Hall.
23 Oct 2015
