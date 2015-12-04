Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Airport worker Leon Jennion will lose his house for the third runway.
Airport worker Leon Jennion will lose his house for the third runway.
-
04 Dec 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-34963459/airport-worker-leon-jennion-will-lose-his-house-for-the-third-runwayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window