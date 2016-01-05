Beneath Clapham South Tube station lie a warren of tunnels which provided shelter for 8,000 people during World War Two.

After the war, the dormitories in south London became temporary accommodation for immigrants from countries like Jamaica who were invited to live in the UK.

The tunnels, which are 120ft below the surface, have now been opened up for public visits by Transport for London (TfL) and the London Transport Museum.

BBC London's Alice Bhandhukravi reports.