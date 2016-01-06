Footage showing a moped-riding robber kick a man in the face and drag him along a street while trying to steal his camera has been released by police.

The victim, a 20-year-old architecture student, was taken to hospital for emergency dental treatment.

He had been taking photographs in East India Dock Road in Tower Hamlets, east London, when he was attacked on the afternoon of 23 December.

The CCTV shows the attacker try to take the camera and, when the victim refuses to hand it over, pull him to the floor and kick him repeatedly in the face before jumping on a moped ridden by another person.