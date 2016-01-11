Media player
Doctor reunited with London fiancée after Syria war escape
A Syrian man and his London fiancée have been reunited after being separated for three years because of the country's war.
Pharmacist Razan Alakraa, from Willesden, and Ahmed Alhameed, a Syrian doctor, got together in 2009.
Mr Alhameed worked as a doctor in a field hospital after the civil war broke out, but he was arrested in 2013 and tortured by members of President Bashar al-Assad's regime.
He later managed to escaped the country through Lebanon, before landing at Heathrow airport on 1 January.
Alpa Patel reports.
