Student with leukaemia appeals for mixed-race blood donors
A student from London who has been diagnosed with leukaemia is appealing for more people from ethnic minority backgrounds to become stem cell donors.
Lara Casalotti, from Hampstead, has Thai and Italian heritage.
She was diagnosed with blood cancer before Christmas and needs a stem cell transplant, but only 3% of donors on the register are currently mixed race.
BBC London's Alice Bhandukravi reports on a campaign that has gone global.
13 Jan 2016
