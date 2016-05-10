Video

Upton Park has been the home of West Ham United since 1904.

But what will happen to homes and businesses in the area in Newham, east London, when the historic ground is demolished?

Newham council has approved a development of 842 homes with a community centre on the site.

The Hammers will move to the 60,000-capacity London 2012 Olympics venue next season.

BBC London interviewed local residents and, in order of appearance, Newham mayor Sir Robin Wales, Keith Fernett, chief executive of the Caritas Anchor House homeless charity, Shah Alom of McKenzie Homes and Osman Mustafa, owner of Queen's Fish Bar.