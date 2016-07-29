Media player
'Predatory' rapper Grymey D posted footage on YouTube
Rapper Daniel Rodriguez has been jailed for having sex with schoolgirls.
Rodriguez, also known as Grymey D, had posted footage of his music on YouTube. He's been jailed for 16 years.
29 Jul 2016
