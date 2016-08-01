Media player
South Bank fairground: Cherry pickers used to rescue trapped people
Fire crews have rescued 19 people - six of them children - who were suspended in a fairground ride 20m (65ft) above London's South Bank.
London Fire Brigade's Clive Robinson explains how crews rescued those who were trapped in the pods.
01 Aug 2016
