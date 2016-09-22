Media player
Burglar escapes on mobility scooter
A burglar has been caught on CCTV making his escape on a mobility scooter.
The thief was part of a gang of four men who targeted two pharmacies in Heathway, Dagenham, east London.
22 Sep 2016
