Video

Kittens which were found abandoned in a London stairwell are being looked after by a dog.

Battersea Cats and Dogs Home said Peppa, who was also found as a stray, had taken to looking after the kittens.

Staff at the charity believe Peppa was used for backstreet breeding as her body showed signs of bearing multiple litters and she had mastitis, an infection in her mammary glands.

All four have been fostered by Battersea canine behaviourist and training advisor Louise Taylor who said Peppa "won't let Conker, Pickle and Pumpkin out of her sight and is constantly washing them and making sure they're all clean".

"It's been lovely to see the four of them together, especially knowing these three kittens had such an unlucky start in life."