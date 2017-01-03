Zoo counts animals one-by-one
London Zoo counts its animals in annual stocktake

They are counting the animals one-by-one at London Zoo.

The annual stocktake is required for the zoological gardens' licence.

Last year, 18,430 were counted out of a total of 712 species.

