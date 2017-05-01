Media player
Cat rescued by passerby after falling in River Thames
A cat was rescued by a passerby after taking an unexpected dip in the River Thames while fleeing a feline foe.
Felix, the Royal Docks' cat, was being chased when she took a tumble into the water.
A Good Samaritan came to her rescue, leaning down to drag her out. Felix sauntered off to fight another day, with barely a backward glance.
01 May 2017
