Help for dogs owned by homeless people in London
A charity is offering free vaccinations, tagging, medical care and food for dogs owned by homeless people living on the capital's streets.
Dogs on the Streets London says owners benefit through the scheme because they do not have to find food or worry about the animal's health.
03 May 2017
