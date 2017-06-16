Media player
London fire: It could take two years to rehouse Grenfell Tower victims, councillor says
The deputy leader of Kensington and Chelsea Council, Rock Feilding-Mellen has admitted to the BBC that it could take up to two years to rehouse all the victims of Grenfell Tower.
Mr Feilding-Mellen said the first priority was to get the families out of hotels and into temporary accommodation before trying to find them a more permanent home.
The council said it had provided hotel accommodation for all those families that had lived in Grenfell Tower that had contacted it.
16 Jun 2017
