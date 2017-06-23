Media player
Grenfell Tower: Pupils share 'happy memories' of lost friends
Children across the UK dressed up for the #GreenForGrenfell day - organised to raise money for the Grenfell Tower Appeal.
It was a particularly emotional day for one school in particular- Avondale Park Primary School's playground is in the shadow of the burnt-out tower block.
It lost pupils, teachers and families in the tragedy.
Pupils have been sharing happy memories of their lost friends and colleagues.
23 Jun 2017
