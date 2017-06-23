WATCH: Pupils at Avondale Primary School remember lost friends.
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Grenfell Tower: Pupils share 'happy memories' of lost friends

Children across the UK dressed up for the #GreenForGrenfell day - organised to raise money for the Grenfell Tower Appeal.

It was a particularly emotional day for one school in particular- Avondale Park Primary School's playground is in the shadow of the burnt-out tower block.

It lost pupils, teachers and families in the tragedy.

Pupils have been sharing happy memories of their lost friends and colleagues.

  • 23 Jun 2017
Go to next video: The kids wearing Green for Grenfell