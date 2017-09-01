Video

A man has been jailed for six years for trying to rob footballer Andy Carroll of his £22,000 wristwatch, as the striker drove home from West Ham's training ground.

Jack O'Brien, 22, of Navarre Gardens, Romford, was captured on a dashcam and bus CCTV cameras chasing the 28-year-old as he drove his Jeep Wrangler in north-east London.

A second suspect who rode another motorcycle during the pursuit has not been located.

O'Brien, who denied attempted robbery, was sentenced for another five years and three months for other offences.