Pile of waste dumped at Olympic Park
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Huge pile of waste dumped at London's Olympic Park

A huge pile of waste has been dumped in the middle of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London.

London legacy landlords have claimed a group of travellers caused the devastation after illegally occupying the site for two weeks.

  • 13 Sep 2017
Go to next video: Flytipping CCTV released in Canterbury