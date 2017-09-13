Pile of waste dumped at Olympic Park

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Huge pile of waste dumped at London's Olympic Park
A huge pile of waste has been dumped in the middle of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London.
London legacy landlords have claimed a group of travellers caused the devastation after illegally occupying the site for two weeks.
-
13 Sep 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-41260744/huge-pile-of-waste-dumped-at-london-s-olympic-parkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window