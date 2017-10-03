Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Forest Gate shooting: CCTV released of killer's getaway
CCTV footage showing the killer of a 14-year-old boy fleeing the east London playground where he was shot has been released by police.
Corey Junior Davis, from Forest Gate, died a day after he was shot at close range in Newham on 4 September.
Scotland Yard said the metallic grey Range Rover had been stolen in Balham in August.
The footage was recorded on a W19 bus which the vehicle sped past on Romford Road as the shooter fled the scene.
-
03 Oct 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-41491847/forest-gate-shooting-cctv-released-of-killer-s-getawayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window