CCTV released of killer's getaway

Video

CCTV footage showing the killer of a 14-year-old boy fleeing the east London playground where he was shot has been released by police.

Corey Junior Davis, from Forest Gate, died a day after he was shot at close range in Newham on 4 September.

Scotland Yard said the metallic grey Range Rover had been stolen in Balham in August.

The footage was recorded on a W19 bus which the vehicle sped past on Romford Road as the shooter fled the scene.