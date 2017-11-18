Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Remembering the King's Cross fire 30 years on
The fire at King's Cross station remains the worst on the London Underground.
On 18 November 1987 a wooden escalator caught alight. Thirty-one people were killed - including one firefighter - and another 100 were injured.
A three-month inquiry found the fire had been started by a match discarded by a commuter.
The report made 157 recommendations about improving safety on the Tube and in firefighting procedures.
-
18 Nov 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-42022920/remembering-the-king-s-cross-fire-30-years-onRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window