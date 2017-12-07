Media player
Trafalgar Square Christmas tree lit up for 70th year
The lights on the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree have been switched on.
The conifer, which stands in the famous London landmark, has been provided by Norway - as it has for the past seven decades.
07 Dec 2017
