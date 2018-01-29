Media player
Is Tube travel damaging your hearing?
Could travelling on the London Underground be damaging your hearing?
BBC reporter Gareth Furby travelled on 10 Tube lines in zones one and two to identify the noisiest journeys and found that sections of the network have noise levels which could be deemed unsafe.
Transport for London insists commuters are not exposed to an unsafe level of noise.
29 Jan 2018
