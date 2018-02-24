Media player
London Irish dance halls enjoy resurgence
London's Irish communities used to flock to dance halls in search of a little taste of home.
Some couples found romance and love on the dance floor.
Once a thing of the past, they are now enjoying a resurgence.
24 Feb 2018
