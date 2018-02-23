The play remembering Grenfell victims

Media player
Grenfell Tower fire story staged by young locals
Young actors in North Kensington are staging a play about the lead up to the Grenfell Tower fire that killed 71 people in June last year.
The Pig and Whistle tells the story of discussions between locals and housing officials before the blaze happened.
It was written by the young performers after they interviewed people living on estates in the area.
23 Feb 2018
