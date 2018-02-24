DC Comics exhibition comes to London
DC Comics exhibition comes to 02 Arena in London

Rare comic books, props and costumes are on show at The 02 Arena in Greenwich as part of a special DC Comics exhibition.

Visitors can see various exhibits of Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman films.

Costumes worn by Heath Ledger, Jim Carrey, Ben Affleck and Arnold Schwarzenegger are all on show until 9 September.

