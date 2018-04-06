Women's Institutes: A hipster takeover?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Women's Institutes are 'thriving' among young Londoners
Older Women's Institute (WI) members have been accused of being "dinosaurs" and "battleaxes" by their younger counterparts.
But Chloe Fox said WI groups in London are "thriving".
-
06 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-43663097/women-s-institutes-are-thriving-among-young-londonersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window